Diddy Hears Good News From Judge

A federal judge has granted Sean "Diddy" Combs' request for a fast-tracked appeals process, clearing the way for the hip-hop mogul to challenge his convictions while serving time in federal prison in New Jersey. The order from US Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson sets an accelerated schedule for legal briefs and could result in oral arguments as early as April, reports NBC News .

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence following his convictions on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a law related to interstate prostitution. He was acquitted of far more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force. His defense has signaled that the appeal will focus on what they characterize as an unfair application of the Mann Act, with attorney Alexandra Shapiro arguing that the case involves sex among consenting adults and calling the statute itself "infamous" because of historical misuse.

As it stands, Combs is slated for release in May 2028, though that date could move up if he earns time off for good behavior or completes certain prison programs. He's already logged 14 months behind bars since his arrest in September 2024. TMZ, meanwhile, has the first photos of Combs at his federal lockup in Fort Dix, New Jersey, and they show him outside with former NBA star Sebastian Telfair.