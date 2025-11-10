Entertainment | Jay Leno Jay Leno: Caring for My Wife Isn't 'Work' He calls himself lucky to be able to help after her diagnosis of advanced dementia By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Nov 10, 2025 4:42 PM CST Copied Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis, pose at the premiere of the Netflix film "Unfrosted" at the Egyptian Theatre, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Jay Leno spoke to People about caring for his wife, Mavis, who has advanced dementia, and he pushed back against describing what he does as "work." "It's not work, because people come up, and say they feel so sorry," said Leno, 75. "I understand the sympathy, because I know a lot of people are going through it, but it's OK." "I like taking care of her. I enjoy her company, and we have a good time. We have fun with it, and it is what it is." The former late-night host said he feels lucky to be in the position to help, adding, "I'm not a woe-is-me person." He described a routine focused on being present at home, saying he always returns at night, even when work takes him far from Los Angeles. "I went to Puerto Rico for the day, and [the] plane waited and I came right back," he said. "That's what I do. I try to be home every night." In April, Leno was granted conservatorship of Mavis, with her attorney noting she was "receiving excellent care" from her husband. Mavis is 79, per the New York Post. The two married in 1980. Read These Next The 8 Democrats who bucked party on shutdown have something in common. Porn studio is US' 'most prolific copyright plaintiff.' Hormone therapy for menopause was unfairly demonized, says the FDA. A city rule has turned recording exhaust into a lucrative side hustle. Report an error