Combs Is Working in Prison Chapel Library

Sean "Diddy" Combs is enrolled in a prison drug rehabilitation program that could shave up to a year off his sentence, according to a spokesman. The hip-hop mogul is serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey, after being convicted of transporting people for prostitution. Combs, whose earliest release date is currently listed as May 2028, is "focused on growth, and committed to positive change," spokesman Juda Engelmayer said. Combs was transferred to Fort Dix from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn late last month.

Engelmayer described Combs as "fully engaged" in the Residential Drug Abuse Program, NBC News reports. "He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding," Engelmayer said. CBS News reports that Combs is working as a chaplain's assistant, considered one of the prison's most desirable assignments, with duties typically including record-keeping as well as maintaining the chaplain's library. Combs is also teaching an entrepreneurship class for inmates.

Combs, who was sentenced to 50 months in prison, received credit for 14 months already served. Prosecutors had pushed for more than 11 years. If he completes the rehab program, he could be released early, but would still face five years of supervision, including drug testing and mental health check-ins. A post on Combs' X account Monday denied a report that he was caught with homemade booze at Fort Dix. "The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false," the post said. "His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family."