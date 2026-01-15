Christian, Latin Tunes Lead Surge in US Streaming

The global music industry hit 5.1 trillion streams in 2025—a new single-year record, up 9.6% from 2024, which held the previous record, according to a 2025 year-end report from industry data and analytics firm Luminate. In the US, on-demand audio streams hit 1.4 trillion, a 4.6% increase from last year, per the AP. But attention is on older music. Less than half of all US on-demand audio streams—43%—were from tracks released in the last five years (2021-2025). One exception? Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl and Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, both of which surpassed 5 million album equivalent units in a single year. That's a combination of sales and streaming combined.