He-Man Fans Get a First Look at New Movie

He-Man's latest battle starts in an office cubicle. Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel have dropped the first teaser for the new live-action Masters of the Universe, which reimagines Prince Adam—the superhero's alter ego—as Adam Glenn, a checked-out corporate employee on Earth, reports the Los Angeles Times . Watch it here . His co-workers roll their eyes at his fixation on fantasy and "sword things," but the clip reveals he's actually a displaced royal from a world of magic swords, talking tigers, and spaceships.

The trailer shows Adam reconnecting with the Power Sword that transforms him into He-Man and teaming up with ally Teela to ditch his desk job and head to Eternia, where his planet now needs its champion back. Nicholas Galitzine plays the hero, with Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Kristen Wiig voicing Roboto, and a CG Cringer/Battle Cat in the mix. On the villain side: Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The movie is out in June. Gizmodo notes it's taken years to get He-Man back to the big screen.