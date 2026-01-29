You Can Stream Sundance Films This Year

Don't worry if you didn't make it to the last Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Many of the films will be available to stream online starting Thursday through the weekend, including the buzzy Channing Tatum drama Josephine, per the AP . What started as a COVID-era necessity has become one of the festival's most beloved components. The Sundance Film Festival website has information on the technical requirements, but there are ways to watch on your computer and television. After you click the "Watch Now" button, you have five hours to complete the feature film. The cost is $35 for a single film, with proceeds benefiting artist programs.

Anyone in the US can access the online portal. Rights restrictions make the films and shows unavailable to stream internationally. All of the feature films playing in the main competitions are included on the platform and a few extras, excluding those in the premieres section and those with theatrical distribution plans. Beth de Araújo's drama Josephine, about an 8-year-old (Mason Reeves) who witnesses a sexual assault in Golden Gate Park, is already one of the most talked about films of the festival. Tatum and Gemma Chan play the girl's parents, who are well meaning but unsure how to help their daughter navigate all the feelings and fear.

The romantic drama Carousel, starring Chris Pine and Jenny Slate, will also be available, as well as other US Dramatic Competition titles such as Ha-chan, Shake Your Booty, set inside Tokyo's ballroom dance scene and The Musical, a comedy with Rob Lowe about a middle school teacher who tries to tank the school's chance of winning an award by staging an inappropriate play. Notable films in the NEXT section that will be streaming are Kogonada's lyrical zi, with Michelle Mao and Haley Lu Richardson, and The Incomer, a quirky comedy with Domhnall Gleeson. Documentary offerings include Seized, about the police raid on the Marion County Record, and The Lake, about the looming environmental crisis in Utah.