Original Jason Returns This Week for Friday the 13th

Jason Voorhees is heading back to the multiplex—along with his mom. Regal Cinemas will mark the first Friday the 13th of 2026 on Friday by screening the original 1980 movie of that name and its 1981 sequel in theaters nationwide, reports Gizmodo. Generally, the first movie has early evening showtimes, and the second has later slots for those inclined to watch back-to-back. Though critics ranged from lukewarm to hostile on release of the film, the slasher pair proved lucrative and cemented Pamela and Jason Voorhees as horror staples, notes the outlet.