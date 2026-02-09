That's Enough, Says Lindsey Vonn's Father

Lindsey Vonn's father said Monday that the American superstar skier will no longer race if he has any influence over her decision and that she will not return to the Winter Olympics in Italy after fracturing her leg in the downhill over the weekend. The four-time World Cup champion had surgery Sunday after crashing 13 seconds into her race. "She's 41 years old and this is the end of her career," Alan Kildow said in a telephone interview with the AP . "There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it."

Kildow and the rest of Vonn's family—a brother and two sisters, too—have been with Vonn while she is being treated at a hospital in Treviso following her fall and helicopter evacuation from the course in Cortina. Kildow declined to comment on details of Vonn's injuries, but he did address how she was doing emotionally. "She knows physical pain and she understands the circumstances that she finds herself in. And she's able to handle it," Kildow said. "Better than I expected. She's a very, very strong person. And so I think she's handling it real well."

Kildow—a former ski racer who taught his daughter to race—said he slept in his daughter's hospital room overnight. He said that Vonn's being well cared for and that the US Olympic Committee and the US Ski Team have a "top-notch doctor" treating her. The family saw the crash from the finish area with the other spectators. "First, the shock and the horror of the whole thing, seeing a crash like that," Kildow said of watching the accident. "It can be dramatic and traumatic. You're just horrified at what those kinds of impacts have." He added: "You can go into a shock an emotional psychological shock. Because it's difficult to just accept what's happened."