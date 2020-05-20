Dad's Dying Wish: 'Give This Painting to Sting'

(Newser) – Sting will soon be receiving a portrait of himself with a heartwarming story behind it. In an Instagram post from Humans of New York, a woman says it was her father's dying wish for the singer to receive the only painting he ever completed. She says she was 5 when her future dad met her mother; he had been "working at an auto shop, airbrushing designs onto the side of vans." To support the family, she says, he became a cop instead. He built a small art studio in their home, with dreams of returning to painting when he retired, and completed a single painting in it—an image of Sting copied from an album cover. He was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which became so severe that he couldn't hold a paintbrush.

She came across the painting when they were going through her father's possessions in his final days, Vanity Fair reports. "I pulled the Sting painting out of an old box, and asked: 'What should I do with this?'" she says. "His response was immediate. 'Give it to Sting,' he said. All of us started laughing. But Dad grew very serious. His eyes narrowed. He looked right at me, and said: 'Give it to Sting.' So I guess that's my final assignment." The widely shared Instagram post came to the attention of the singer's daughter, film and TV star Mickey Sumner, who got in touch with the woman to help grant the man's wish, E! Online reports. " Update: we connected!" she commented on the post. "And working out logistics love love love." (The painting is the last image in the post.)

