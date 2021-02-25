(Newser) – Taylor Swift isn't shaking this one off. Earlier this month, a fantasy theme park named Evermore sued the pop star over the name of her latest album, also Evermore, which she released in December. The Pleasant Grove, Utah, park claimed copyright infringement, complaining that Google searches for the park return results for Swift's album, and that it now has to "compete with the torrent of information" tied to the singer's product of the same name. Swift's new response: a countersuit that says the park has been playing her music "without authorization or license agreement," the Guardian reports. Rolling Stone got its hands on the complaint, which claims three Swift songs in particular—"Bad Blood," "Love Story," and "You Belong With Me"—were regularly used, sans license, in performances throughout the park.

The suit—filed by TAS Rights Management, which handles the rights to the singer's intellectual property—goes on to say that the park "blatantly ignored" phone, email, and snail mail messages from performance rights organization BMI on the matter, including two letters from BMI in August and September of 2019, per Pitchfork. The park and its founder/CEO, Ken Bretschneider, did eventually touch base with BMI about acquiring a retroactive license for Swift's songs, but the complaint says the park only did so because it got wind it would soon be hit with a lawsuit. TAS is trying to get a court order that would force Evermore Park to pay enhanced statutory damages for each time one of the Swift songs was used in a park performance, as well as to cease playing the songs permanently. Swift's suit notes the park is also allegedly playing songs by Katy Perry, Green Day, Britney Spears, the Beatles, and Billy Joel, among others, without a license, per The Hollywood Reporter.