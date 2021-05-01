(Newser) – MLB has cut ties with Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar, ending his contract as a league consultant in Puerto Rico and as an ambassador for the Toronto Blue Jays after an investigation into a 2014 sexual misconduct allegation. That puts the 53-year-old Alomar on the league's permanently ineligible list, which USA Today notes "is typically populated by baseball figures associated with competitive malfeasance." Alomar would have to apply to the league for reinstatement. "I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB's policies," league Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, adding that MLB was "grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward." The lawyer for that individual, described by Manfred as a "baseball industry employee," issued a statement noting her client "simply wants to ensure that Mr. Alomar is held accountable for his wrongdoing" and that she won't be taking further legal action.

The Blue Jays also severed their relationship with Alomar, who played for the team from 1991 to 1995, per ESPN. "The Blue Jays are committed to advancing respect and equity in baseball and are taking further action by removing Alomar from the Level of Excellence and taking down his banner at Rogers Centre," the team noted. Alomar, for his part, says he's "disappointed, surprised, and upset" at the development, though he added in his statement that, "with the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have." The National Baseball Hall of Fame, meanwhile, says that although it's "shocked and saddened" about the Alomar news, he was a player in "good standing" when he was elected there in 2011, per USA Today. It notes that Alomar's Hall of Fame plaque will stay up "in recognition of his accomplishments in the game." (Read more Roberto Alomar stories.)