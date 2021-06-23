Chris Brown Allegedly Slaps Woman in LA

(Newser) – Chris Brown is once again accused of getting violent with a woman, and the Los Angeles Police Department has launched a probe into the incident. Per NBC News, it's being investigated as a battery. The accuser says that Brown hit her during an argument at his home in the San Fernando Valley area of LA Friday. According to TMZ, she claims he slapped the back of her head so hard that part of her hair weave fell out. She was reportedly not injured.

story continues below

Brown, 32, assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, was allegedly involved in a nightclub brawl over her years later, punched a man outside a hotel in 2013, was ordered to stay away from another ex who accused him of abusing her, has been accused of assault multiple other times, was accused of holding an orgy at his mansion at which a woman was sexually assaulted, and was accused of rape in Paris (no charges were filed).