Kelly Clarkson Doesn't Want to Be Clarkson Anymore

(Newser) – In the wake of Kelly Clarkson's tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the American Idol alum wants to change her last name. She had already changed it back to Kelly Clarkson in September of last year, when she was declared legally single, but now she wants to be Kelly Brianne officially. Brianne is her middle name, and the name "more fully reflects who I am," she wrote in a Valentine's Day court filing, per the Los Angeles Times. A hearing is set for March 28, Us reports.

Clarkson on Tuesday opened up about the struggles of single parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Sometimes women don’t rise. Sometimes we fall," said Clarkson, who was appearing (in her pajamas, wearing a sleep mask and no makeup, per People) as a guest while Taraji P. Henson guest-hosted. “I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome." The 39-year-old is mom to daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, with Blackstock. It's not clear why they're isolating, USA Today reports, as Clarkson said on the show she's "not even sick." (Read more Kelly Clarkson stories.)