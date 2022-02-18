 
X

Kelly Clarkson Doesn't Want to Be Clarkson Anymore

Last name would be replaced with her middle name, Brianne
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 18, 2022 1:30 AM CST
Kelly Clarkson Doesn't Want to Be Clarkson Anymore
Kelly Clarkson presents the award for AP Defensive Player of the year at the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.   (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(Newser) – In the wake of Kelly Clarkson's tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the American Idol alum wants to change her last name. She had already changed it back to Kelly Clarkson in September of last year, when she was declared legally single, but now she wants to be Kelly Brianne officially. Brianne is her middle name, and the name "more fully reflects who I am," she wrote in a Valentine's Day court filing, per the Los Angeles Times. A hearing is set for March 28, Us reports.

story continues below

Clarkson on Tuesday opened up about the struggles of single parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Sometimes women don’t rise. Sometimes we fall," said Clarkson, who was appearing (in her pajamas, wearing a sleep mask and no makeup, per People) as a guest while Taraji P. Henson guest-hosted. “I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome." The 39-year-old is mom to daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, with Blackstock. It's not clear why they're isolating, USA Today reports, as Clarkson said on the show she's "not even sick." (Read more Kelly Clarkson stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X