(Newser) – A few months ago, Kelly Clarkson said her life had turned into "a little bit of a dumpster" after she and husband Brandon Blackstock called it quits. Now, more fuel for that dumpster fire. TMZ reports the 38-year-old American Idol and Voice star has "declared war" on Blackstock, filing a petition with the California Labor Commission that accuses her estranged spouse, whose company managed her for 13 years, of defrauding her out of lots of money via too-steep fees. Clarkson's complaint seems to have been spurred by a lawsuit filed against her in September by Blackstock's company, Starstruck Management, which claimed Clarkson owed the firm $1.4 million in commissions. That complaint noted Clarkson will continue to owe the company even more money based on what she's bringing in from The Voice and her talk show, per the New York Post.

Clarkson is fighting back. In her new petition, seen by USA Today, she says Blackstock; his father, Narvel Blackstock; and Starstruck violated multiple labor laws—including not having a license to serve as her talent agent—and worked against her "best interests ... demanding unconscionable fees and compensation (from Clarkson) for illegal services." Clarkson is demanding a "full and complete accounting" of what she's forked over to the Blackstocks since 2007, which she now wants back. It's not clear how much that would be. "It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due ... to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings," a Starstruck lawyer says. (Blackstock also wants $2 million in attorney fees and nearly $450,000 a month in spousal and child support from Clarkson.)

