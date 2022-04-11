Britney Spears Says She's Pregnant Again

(Newser) – Months after the end of her much-hated conservatorship, Britney Spears is a free—and pregnant—woman. The star announced in an Instagram post Monday that she is pregnant with her third child, WFLA reports. This will be her first baby with partner Sam Asghari; she has two teenage sons from her relationship with Kevin Federline. In her Instagram post, Spears said Asghari told her she was "food pregnant" after recent weight gain but she "got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Spears, who turned 40 in December, said she "obviously won't be going out as much" because she doesn't want to be targeted by paparazzi. "It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression," she said, adding that "this time I will be doing yoga every day." In November, a judge lifted Spears' conservatorship after almost 14 years. When Spears spoke out against the "abusive" court-ordered arrangement last year, she said she couldn't get permission to go to a doctor and have an IUD removed, the BBC reports. "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," she said. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby."