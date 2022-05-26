Celebrity / Uvalde mass shooting Kimmel on Gun Rules: 'This Is Now Our Fault' Late-night hosts tackle the mass shooting in Texas By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted May 26, 2022 10:45 AM CDT Copied JImmy Kimmel in a file photo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Newser) – Late-night hosts dug into the Texas mass shooting during their Wednesday monologues, often with emotional pleas: Seth Meyers: He said he knew when he started his show he'd have days in which he'd have to talk about school shootings before segueing into lighter fare. He added that he knew it would be hard—and then he had children. "Today, I took them to school, and so did millions of American parents, and that's harder," he said, per the Washington Post. Meyers complained about the lack of progress on gun control and directed viewers to the advocacy group Everytown.org. Watch his monologue here. Jimmy Kimmel: He went after "cowardly" leaders in Congress who won't put "commonsense" gun measures in place. But he said the blame now falls on everyone, per CNN. "This is now our fault because we get angry, we demand action, we don't get it, they wait it out, we go back to the lives that we should rightfully be able to go back to." He added that "this is a time to be loud—and to stay loud—and not stop until we fix this." In terms of whether the problem is one of mental health or guns, he said, "It is both, and it can be both. So let's work on both of those." Watch it here. Kimmel cut off: The Star-Telegram notes that viewers on Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA didn't see much of Kimmel's monologue because it was cut for commercials. In a statement, the station blamed "technical difficulties" stemming from the local newscast ahead of it running long. Colbert: He interviewed New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday about how her nation curbed guns after a mass shooting. In his monologue, he said, "Let's pray this time our leaders show a modicum of courage in trying to prevent this from ever happening again," per USA Today. "But prayers won't end this. Voting might." (Read more Uvalde mass shooting stories.)