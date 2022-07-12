One of R. Kelly's Alleged Victims Tells Court: We're Engaged

(Newser) – A strange twist in the R. Kelly sex trafficking scandal: One of the singer's alleged victims says the two are engaged. In a letter written to the judge in the case, asking for Kelly to be given a lenient sentence, 26-year-old Joycelyn Savage describes herself as Kelly's fiance and insists the singer "is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well." Per TMZ, which obtained the letter, it was sent before Kelly's sentencing but didn't seem to convince the judge, who sentenced Kelly to 30 years.

"The things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is absolutely untrue," the letter says. "I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be. ... I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself." An attorney for Savage's family tells TMZ and Fox News this is the first they've heard of any supposed engagement, and adds that they doubt the story is true. They've rarely spoken to her since she began her relationship with Kelly, who she met when she was 19. They've previously accused Kelly of brainwashing her, the Daily Beast reports. (Read more R. Kelly stories.)