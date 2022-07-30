Chris Rock Not Ready to Talk, but He's Slipping in Little Digs

Comedian starting to make references to the infamous slap at his shows
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 30, 2022 9:50 AM CDT
Chris Rock Not Ready to Talk, but He's Making Little Digs
In this combo of file photos, Chris Rock, left, appears at the the FX portion of the Television Critics Association Winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2020; and Will Smith appears at the 94th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Los Angeles on March 7, 2022.   (AP Photo/File)

(Newser) – In an apology video released Friday, Will Smith said he was told that Chris Rock still isn't ready to talk to him. But Rock has increasingly been referencing the Oscars slap in jokes. Hours after Smith's video was released, Rock appeared in Atlanta as part of his "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour," and CNN reports on what it calls another of Rock's "subtle nods" to the incident. Rock said: "Everybody is trying to be a f---ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids."

Us Weekly reports Rock made a similar joke last Sunday in a show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Rock reportedly said, with Us Weekly adding he used the "Suge Smith" line at one point. More lines: "I'm not a victim. Yeah, that s-- hurt, motherf-----. But I shook that s--- off and went to work the next day. I don't go to the hospital for a paper cut." (He has made previous jokes about finally getting his hearing back post-slap.)

