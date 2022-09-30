Despite Lies, Man Who Killed Gone Girl Actor Gets Light Sentence

UPDATE

Dec 1, 2022 12:27 AM CST

The man who hit Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes with his moped on a New York street, killing her, was on Wednesday sentenced to one to three years behind bars, the New York Daily News reports. Brian Boyd had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September, but prosecutors said that after that, he told probation officials a series of lies: that the light was yellow when he hit Banes, that she was looking at her phone at the time and wearing headphones, and that he did try to help. The lies should have negated the plea deal, prosecutors argued, but the judge declined to impose a harsher sentence.

Sep 30, 2022 2:34 PM CDT

The man charged with fatally striking Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison. Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced Nov. 30, the AP reports. Banes was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021. She was hospitalized and died later that month at age 65. The actress had appeared in movies including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail in 1988 and on TV shows including Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex, and NCIS.

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident. The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office had sought. "Brian Boyd drove recklessly with no regard for pedestrians, fatally striking a beloved actress and New Yorker before speeding off to avoid accountability," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "Lisa Banes will be remembered for her contributions to the rich fabric of New York City through her roles on screen and on Broadway." Boyd's attorney said she had no comment.