Priscilla Presley has already publicly acknowledged the death of her only child with Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month of cardiac arrest at age 54. Now Lisa Marie's oldest daughter, 33-year-old Riley Keough, is paying tribute to her late mom, in her own quiet way. Fox News reports that Keough, daughter of Presley and musician Danny Keough, posted a sepia-toned photo from her childhood on Friday on Instagram, showing herself holding a flower bouquet as her beaming mother gazes lovingly down at her.

Keough didn't caption the photo, except for a lone heart emoji. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Olivia Munn, and Jenna Dewan posted messages of love and support in the comments. "Beautiful Riley. And her beautiful angel mama," wrote actor Selma Blair. Keough isn't unfamiliar with family tragedy: Her brother, Benjamin Keough, died of suicide in 2020.

Meanwhile, the fate of Keough's half sisters, 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, Presley's daughters with guitarist Michael Lockwood, is now being hashed out, and sources tell TMZ it looks good their father will gain full custody. Although Lockwood and Presley went through a reportedly nasty divorce, the sources tell the entertainment outlet that the twins have been living with their father since Presley's death and would like the arrangement to become permanent. (Read more Lisa Marie Presley stories.)