Pickup Hits Bicyclists, Killing 2 and Injuring 11

Two people were killed and 11 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists Saturday morning in Arizona. The Goodyear Police Department said the pickup struck a "large group of adult bicyclists" just before 8am in suburban Phoenix, the AP reports. A woman died at the site of the crash, police said, while a second bicyclist died at a hospital. Eleven others were taken to hospitals in the area with various injuries, some of which officials said were severe, per KPNX.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck, who has not been identified, stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators. Officials did not release the names of the people involved or provide further information about what might have caused the crash. Brandon van Leuven, who co-owns a bicycle shop in the area, said he knows the members of the bicycle group to take safety precautions on their rides.