Up to 100 Vehicles Involved in Massive Michigan Pileup

Up to 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on Interstate 96 during white-out conditions in Michigan, the AP reports. There were reports of injuries that do not appear to be serious, police said on Twitter. Early reports said 50 to 100 vehicles were in the Saturday crash near Portland, a city over 100 miles northwest of Detroit. Officials posted photos of cars backed up along the frigid roads after the crash and said part of the interstate was closed. The weather has since cleared, and WZZM-13 reports the interstate reopened hours later. (Read more Michigan stories.)

