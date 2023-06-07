Shannen Doherty on Cancer: 'My Fear Is Obvious'

Shannen Doherty's cancer has spread to her brain. The actor, diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2020, provided an update on her health Tuesday, sharing a video of her undergoing radiation therapy to treat brain metastases, also known as metastatic brain tumors. "This is what cancer can look like," Doherty wrote in the caption of the video, which shows tears leaking from her eyes as she undergoes "the first round of radiation" on Jan. 12, just a week after the metastases were revealed through a CT scan. "My fear is obvious," wrote the 52-year-old. "I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life." Around the time the video was recorded, Doherty separated from Kurt Iswarienko, her husband of 11 years, per Yahoo. She filed for divorce last month.

Doherty occasionally provides updates on her cancer battle. "Is it all pretty? NO but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like," the actor wrote on Instagram in October 2021 while sharing a photo of her without hair and with a nosebleed, per People. "I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you." On Monday, she shared a Jan. 9 video of her being fitted with a mask to be worn during radiation. "People don't see this side of cancer," commented a viewer who described themselves as a two-time breast cancer survivor. "Thank you for being vulnerable." (Read more Shannen Doherty stories.)