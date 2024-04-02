Ex-NFL Player Who Retired at Halftime Dead at 35

Former Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his South Florida home on Monday, but police say no foul play is suspected. Police in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Davie said they responded to a medical emergency at Davis' home Monday morning, but the 35-year-old was dead when officers arrived. No cause of death has been released pending autopsy results. Police said the investigation is still active. Davis played for 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 25th overall by the Dolphins in 2009 out of Illinois, reports the AP, and famously retired at halftime of a game. "I no longer wanted to sacrifice my body where it didn't benefit me moving forward," he told CNN at the time. "Reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn't be out there anymore."