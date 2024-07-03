Kevin Bacon Disguised Himself as One of Us, Hated It

Actor speaks to 'Vanity Fair' on occasion of 2 new movies opening
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 3, 2024 12:38 PM CDT
Kevin Bacon Disguised Himself as One of Us, Hated It
Kevin Bacon arrives at the premiere of "MaXXXine" on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Playing "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" will only get easier as of this weekend: The actor has two new films opening, the horror movie MaXXXine from Ti West and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F with Eddie Murphy. He sat down with Vanity Fair's Julie Miller to talk about the films, and a whole lot more, and the interview yielded some real gems and is worth a read in its entirety here. Our favorites:

  • He disguised himself as a regular person: Like, seriously disguised, with help from a special effects makeup artist who outfitted him with a prosthetic nose and fake teeth. Bacon then went to a popular LA shopping mall and went unnoticed. "People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, 'I love you.' I had to wait in line to, I don't know, buy a f---ing coffee or whatever. I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous."

  • On having a famous dad, Philadelphia urban planner Edmund Bacon: "I saw him get recognized by people when he would walk down the street and seeing that was definitely a big driving force in my life. Frankly, I wanted to be more famous than him. And you can lay me down on the shrink's couch. We could talk about that for a while. But it was definitely a motivator."
  • On his actress daughter Sosie: "She will send auditions [to us], and my wife [Kyra Sedgwick] is very much a director. She can be extremely helpful. Usually, my first response is, 'If they don't give you this part, they're f---ing idiots.' I always think that every audition that she does is like a swish."
  • On doing another horror movie: "I'm a consumer of horror. I think that it's always been discounted as a serious genre. ... The other thing about it, as an actor, is a lot of times it's a life and death situation. The stakes are very high, so you get great stuff to play."
  • What he'd do differently: "Pick people's brains who have more experience than you. I just didn't do that. I thought I knew everything there was to know about everything. I was never looking for any kind of mentorship or advice, either from actors or people who had more experience than me. I didn't have that gene. I was cocky and headstrong and determined."
(Read the full interview here.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X