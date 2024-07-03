Kevin Bacon Disguised Himself as One of Us, Hated It

Playing "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" will only get easier as of this weekend: The actor has two new films opening, the horror movie MaXXXine from Ti West and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F with Eddie Murphy. He sat down with Vanity Fair's Julie Miller to talk about the films, and a whole lot more, and the interview yielded some real gems and is worth a read in its entirety here. Our favorites:
- He disguised himself as a regular person: Like, seriously disguised, with help from a special effects makeup artist who outfitted him with a prosthetic nose and fake teeth. Bacon then went to a popular LA shopping mall and went unnoticed. "People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, 'I love you.' I had to wait in line to, I don't know, buy a f---ing coffee or whatever. I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous."