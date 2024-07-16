Tiger Woods Roasts Player Who Suggests He Retire

The 61-year-old Montgomerie—who was once ranked No. 2 in the world but never won a major—made his comments in an interview with the Times of London. "Aren't we there?" he asked of Woods' retirement. "I'd have thought we were past there," he added. "There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it's very difficult to tell Tiger it's time to go. Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic." Watching Woods play recently, he said he wondered, "What the hell is he doing?" Woods, meanwhile, said he still feels like he can win and won't retire until he feels otherwise, per the New York Post. (More Tiger Woods stories.)