Seinfeld Blasts School Over Policy for Day After Election

An elite school in New York City has decided to let students stay home the day after the election—or whenever results are announced—if they feel too "emotionally distressed," reports the New York Times. The newspaper reached out to Jerry Seinfeld, whose sons attended the Ethical Culture Fieldston School, for reaction, and the comedian blasted the decision.

"This is why the kids hated it," he says. "What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people? To encourage them to buckle. This is the lesson they are providing, for ungodly sums of money."