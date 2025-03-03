Jimmy Johnson Retires From Fox's NFL Crew

Jimmy Johnson, who won two Super Bowls and a national college championship as a coach, has announced his retirement from Fox Sports after being a part of its NFL coverage for 31 years. The 81-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday during an appearance on The Herd With Colin Cowherd. "The most fun I ever had in my career, that's counting Super Bowls and national championships, was at Fox Sports," he said, the AP reports, adding that he loved working for CEO Eric Shanks and Fox NFL Sunday producer Bill Richards.

"But I've made an extremely difficult decision," Johnson said. "I've been thinking about it for the last four or five years, and I've decided to retire from Fox. I'm going to miss it. I'm going to miss all the guys. I'll see them occasionally. It's been a great run starting 31 years ago." Johnson appeared with Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan as an analyst. He won Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys for the 1992 and '93 seasons and the college football national championship with Miami in 1987. Fox had shown an AI-generated tribute video to Johnson ahead of the Super Bowl last month, per USA Today, though no retirement announcement had been made.