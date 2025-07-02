Australia Bars Kanye West

Kanye West won't be visiting his wife's homeland anytime soon. The rapper, who now "identifies as a Nazi," per the BBC , has been barred from entering Australia, the country's home affairs minister, Tony Burke, revealed Wednesday. Burke said "Ye" had been coming to Australia "for a long time" and had family there. His wife, Bianca Censori, hails from Melbourne, per the Guardian . But West has "made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released the 'Heil Hitler' song," Burke said, referring to the artist's May single . West's visa was then revoked.

Burke said that to allow West in the country would be "to import hatred," though he suggested officials could reevaluate at a later date should West file another visa application. A rep for his department noted any noncitizen intending to travel to Australia needed to satisfy "character" requirements under the Migration Act. "The Australian government will continue to act decisively to protect the community from the risk of harm posed by individuals who choose to engage in criminal activity or behavior of concern, including visa cancellation or refusal where appropriate," the rep said. (There's also a push to have the rapper cut from a music festival in Slovakia.)