No. 5 Golfer Keeps Chasing Wins—and Changing Caddies

Collin Morikawa is on his 4th caddie of the season at Scottish Open
Posted Jul 9, 2025 8:35 AM CDT
Collin Morikawa, left, talks with his caddie KK Limbhasut at the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club, June 26, 2025.   (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Collin Morikawa, one of golf's top-ranked players, is on a notable run—but not for tournament wins. The 28-year-old American has cycled through caddies at a rapid pace, using his fourth of the season at this week's Scottish Open and his third in as many tournaments. The changes are part of Morikawa's efforts to end a nearly two-year winless stretch following major wins at the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 British Open. For most of his pro career, including those wins, Morikawa partnered with caddie JJ Jakovac. Their split in April "landed like a sudden and unexpected divorce," per the Wall Street Journal. Morikawa explained, "Just because two people are great at what they do doesn't mean they're going to be great together."

After Jakovac, Morikawa tried out Joe Greiner, formerly with Max Homa, but that lasted only five tournaments. Next up was former college teammate KK Limbhasut, who helped Morikawa to an eighth-place finish at the Rocket Classic—his best finish since March. Now, for a string of events in the UK, Morikawa has brought on Englishman Billy Foster, known for his experience with major winners like Seve Ballesteros and Matt Fitzpatrick. Despite the shuffling, Morikawa remains the world's No. 5-ranked player, with strong performances and consistent ball striking. Still, he acknowledges finding the right caddie is tough and ultimately, success depends on his own execution. "At the end of the day, I have to execute the shots, no matter who's on the bag," he said.

