Private Eye Allegedly Jumps Kelce's Fence to Serve Swift

A man was arrested outside Travis Kelce's Kansas home earlier this month after allegedly trying to serve Taylor Swift with legal papers tied to the sexual harassment dispute between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Police identified the suspect as Justin Lee Fisher, a former cop now working as a private investigator, per Variety . Fisher was busted shortly after 2am on Sept. 15 for allegedly trespassing at Kelce's gated Leawood residence. TMZ reports both Swift and Kelce were home at the time Fisher allegedly jumped a fence. He was reportedly there to deliver deposition documents to Swift on behalf of Baldoni's lawyers, adding a new twist to an already tangled Hollywood legal battle.

Baldoni has long tried to involve the 14-time Grammy winner, a friend of Lively, in the dispute. His lawyers previously obtained permission to review text messages between the friends as part of an investigation into conditions on the set of It Ends With Us. (In one, Lively reportedly refers to Swift and husband Ryan Reynolds as her "dragons," per TMZ.) His legal team has also been pushing to have Swift deposed. Just three days before Fisher's arrest, Judge Lewis Liman ruled Baldoni's team had dragged their feet in seeking Swift's testimony and hadn't justified an extension past the Sept. 30 deadline. "Presumably, Fisher was trying to serve a deposition subpoena that would beat the current deadline," per TMZ.