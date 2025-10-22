Musk Trolls Duffy as NASA Power Struggle Goes Public

A very public feud has erupted between Elon Musk and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over the future of NASA. Musk mocked Duffy, the acting NASA administrator, in a series of posts on X Tuesday, calling him "Sean Dummy," accusing him of wanting to "kill NASA," saying he has a "2 digit IQ," and mocking his past as a professional lumberjack athlete, Politico reports. In a poll posted on X, Musk asked, "Should someone whose biggest claim to fame is climbing trees be running America's space program?" The answer "Noo, he need moar brainz" got around two-thirds of the votes.

The hostilities began Monday, after Duffy said Musk's SpaceX could lose its moon lander contract with NASA because of delays. In response to a post on X in which Duffy said companies like Blue Origin could compete for the contract, Musk posted a gif of a news anchor asking "Why are you gay?" reports Mediaite. Musk also took a shot at Jeff Bezos' company, saying it has "never delivered a payload to orbit, let alone the Moon."

NBC News reports that in another post, Musk wrote, "SpaceX is moving like lightning compared to the rest of the space industry. Moreover, Starship will end up doing the whole Moon mission. Mark my words." Duffy replied, "Love the passion. The race to the Moon is ON. Great companies shouldn't be afraid of a challenge."

Musk also urged followers to support his ally, billionaire pilot Jared Isaacman as the next NASA chief. President Trump withdrew Isaacman's nomination in May at around the same time he fell out with Musk. He has recently re-emerged as a contender for permanent NASA chief, though Duffy is also believed to be interested in the role, with NASA potentially becoming part of the Transportation Department, the Wall Street Journal reports. Sources tell that advisers and lawmakers have lobbied the president and top administration officials on behalf of both men.