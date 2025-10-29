Inside Sia's Messy Divorce: Drug Abuse, Porn Claims

An ugly custody battle has erupted between singer Sia and her estranged husband, with each throwing serious allegations at the other. Daniel Bernad, who is seeking sole custody of the couple's 1-year-old son Somersault "Summi" Wonder, claims the pop star is unfit to parent due to alleged substance abuse issues, and he is asking the court to restrict her visits to three, two-hour, professionally monitored sessions per week. Bernad, a former oncologist who says he is now unemployed and financially dependent on Sia, also wants more than $77,000 in monthly child support, TMZ reports.

In response, Sia, who filed for divorce in March after two years of marriage, says their son has always been safe in her care and points out that Bernad is already limited to supervised visits because he was being investigated by police and child services over alleged child sex abuse material found on his computer. She says the investigation is now closed, with inconclusive results, but she still doesn't want him to have unsupervised time with the child. Bernad "has not demonstrated the ability—or even basic familiarity—necessary to meet the developmental, emotional, or daily care needs of a child," reads a Tuesday filing, per USA Today.

Sia adds she's been sober for more than six months and is open to drug testing for both parents, but claims Bernad has refused to be tested himself. Bernad, meanwhile, denies any wrongdoing and claims Sia planted evidence on his computer to limit his access to their child. He claims Sia's assistant found "a hard drive containing inappropriate images" in a storage unit acquired by Sia and her employees, which he "had never even visited." He also claims he left his job as a radiation oncologist to open a ketamine treatment clinic with Sia, known as Modern Medicine, but that the singer has ceased funding it.