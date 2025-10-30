Sports | World Series Blue Jays Take 3-2 Lead in World Series Trey Yesavage broke a rookie record in 6-1 win over Dodgers By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Oct 29, 2025 10:35 PM CDT Copied Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout after grounding out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) See 2 more photos Trey Yesavage set a World Series rookie record with 12 strikeouts, and the Toronto Blue Jays opened Game 5 with back-to-back homers in a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday that moved them within one win of their first championship since 1993. Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered on Blake Snell's first and third pitches, the first consecutive homers to start a Series game, the AP reports. Yesavage, a precocious 22-year-old right-hander who started his season last April pitching before 327 fans in Class A, took over from there. With a sinking splitter, spinning slider, and overpowering fastball that quieted LA bats and a crowd of 52,175, he broke the prior rookie record of 11 strikeouts set by Don Newcombe for the Dodgers in a 1-0 loss to the New York Yankees in the 1949 opener. Getting six Ks each with his splitter and slider, Yesavage became the first Series pitcher with 12 strikeouts and no walks. Yesavage allowed three hits over seven innings and his only run when Kiké Hernández homered on a high fastball to trim the Dodgers' deficit to 2-1 in the third. The Blue Jays scored another run in the fourth inning and the Dodgers' hopes of a comeback were dashed by three more runs in the seventh and eighth innings, the Los Angeles Times reports. It was the last game of the season at Dodger Stadium. Game 6 will be in Toronto on Friday, followed by Game 7, if necessary, on Saturday. Read These Next South Korea gives Trump a foot-tall crown. Fired HHS adviser alleges a 'coup' against RFK Jr. Cruise passenger, reportedly left behind on island, is found dead. Jamie Lee Curtis says her Charlie Kirk comments were misinterpreted. See 2 more photos Report an error