Buzz Aldrin Has Lost the 'Love of My Life'

Buzz Aldrin's wife, Anca Faur, has passed away just two years after the couple wed, according to a family statement. It says Faur, 66, died "peacefully" Tuesday night with Aldrin and her son, Vlad Ghenciu, at her side, per People. The outlet notes separately that Faur suffered a rare and aggressive form of cancer, with a friend noting that she "fought it valiantly" for "quite some time." Aldrin, 95, released a statement remembering Faur as "the love of my life," adding, "She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly." The couple first met at a 2017 work event, began dating in 2018, and married in a small private ceremony in January 2023—on Aldrin's 93rd birthday. People reports Faur "was always by the former astronaut's side."
Aldrin once described his fourth wife as "the whole Wizard of Oz package: Brains. Heart. Courage." She was a noted chemical engineer, holding a PhD from the University of Pittsburgh. She also studied at Politehnica University Timisoara in her home country of Romania, where she worked for years as a research assistant and chemical engineer. She spent nearly two decades at the chemicals and sustainable technologies company Johnson Matthey, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also served as treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and was executive vice president at Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC, per E!