Buzz Aldrin Has Lost the 'Love of My Life'

Buzz Aldrin's wife, Anca Faur, has passed away just two years after the couple wed, according to a family statement. It says Faur, 66, died "peacefully" Tuesday night with Aldrin and her son, Vlad Ghenciu, at her side, per People. The outlet notes separately that Faur suffered a rare and aggressive form of cancer, with a friend noting that she "fought it valiantly" for "quite some time." Aldrin, 95, released a statement remembering Faur as "the love of my life," adding, "She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly." The couple first met at a 2017 work event, began dating in 2018, and married in a small private ceremony in January 2023—on Aldrin's 93rd birthday. People reports Faur "was always by the former astronaut's side."