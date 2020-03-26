Celebs Reaching Out to Help During Shutdown

(Newser)
More big names are getting out their checkbooks to help people amid the coronavirus outbreak:
- Famous QB: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, have committed $5 million to the state of Louisiana, reports ESPN. Among other things, that will mean 10,000 meals a day to families in need, in partnership with local restaurants and food banks.
- Famous singer: James Taylor and his wife, Kim, donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, reports the AP.
- Ariana and Taylor: Ariana Grande has begun reaching out to fans on social media and has so far doled out gifts ranging from $500 to $1,000 to more than 20 people struggling amid the shutdown, reports the New York Post. Taylor Swift is doing much the same. EOnline talks to one fan who received a $3,000 gift after the singer spotted her post about losing work as a freelance photographer.
