 
X

Celebs Reaching Out to Help During Shutdown

Drew Brees, James Taylor, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift among the latest
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 26, 2020 4:48 PM CDT

(Newser) – More big names are getting out their checkbooks to help people amid the coronavirus outbreak:

  • Famous QB: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, have committed $5 million to the state of Louisiana, reports ESPN. Among other things, that will mean 10,000 meals a day to families in need, in partnership with local restaurants and food banks.
  • Famous singer: James Taylor and his wife, Kim, donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, reports the AP.

story continues below

  • Ariana and Taylor: Ariana Grande has begun reaching out to fans on social media and has so far doled out gifts ranging from $500 to $1,000 to more than 20 people struggling amid the shutdown, reports the New York Post. Taylor Swift is doing much the same. EOnline talks to one fan who received a $3,000 gift after the singer spotted her post about losing work as a freelance photographer.
(Read more coronavirus stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.