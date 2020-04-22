(Newser) – Josh Brolin has joined a list of celebs shamed for not staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic, though he's one of the few apologizing. The Avengers: Endgame actor posted an apology video on Instagram Friday, days after another post showed him, his wife, and their toddler poolside in Malibu, Calif., next to James Brolin, 79, and his wife Barbra Streisand, 77, per CNN. "My father lives next door to us and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them, and that plan was broken," said the 52-year-old, per USA Today. It's hard to be honest and say, 'Maybe I screwed up,'" he went on. But "I think it was irresponsible." He added that "the responses brought me back to my own truth" and "even if we go overboard and are too protective, at least we're doing it for a reason." (Read more Josh Brolin stories.)