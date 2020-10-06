(Newser) – "Have some class, decency, maybe even an inch of empathy Mr. President." That was the advice of the widow of Broadway star Nick Cordero following President Trump's assurances that Americans shouldn't fear COVID-19 or let it dominate their lives. Amanda Kloots, whose 41-year-old husband died in July following a three-month battle with coronavirus, said "it wasn't a choice" to let the virus overcome one's life in videos posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday. "I'm honestly not a very political person, but this is really kind of hard to ignore," she said of Trump's comments, per Entertainment Tonight. "Not everyone's lucky enough to walk out of the hospital after two days," said the fitness instructor, on the verge of tears.

Kloots said she was happy the president seemed to have quickly recovered. "But guess what, there are a lot of people that didn't," she said. "It's just not fair to act like this disease is nothing," she went on. "It's beyond hurtful ... Why are you bragging?" She then gave Trump some basic instruction. "You are our leader. Have some empathy to the people who are suffering and grieving." In typed comments, she wrote, that "no decent human" would make such comments, which are "a slap in the face," per Today. She also said she would vote for Joe Biden "and by god I hope and pray you win this election." Her response came on the three-month anniversary of Cordero's death. (Late-night hosts skewered Trump, too.)

