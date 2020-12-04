Fan Questions Kaling's Kids' 'Very Caucasian' Names

(Newser) – Mindy Kaling's children, the newest of whom is still very new, are named Katherine and Spencer, and a fan recently questioned the actress about those choices on Instagram, People reports. "Not my business but do your children have Indian middle names?" The fan commented on a post showing Kaling's Vogue India cover. "You are proud of your culture and I was wondering why the kids have very Caucasian names." Kaling didn't answer the latter question, but did address the former: "They do! Swati and Avu!" She says the name Swati is in honor of her mom, who died in 2012. As for that magazine cover, Kaling notes she shot it when just six weeks postpartum. (Read more Mindy Kaling stories.)