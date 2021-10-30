 
If You Want to Avoid Vampires, Here's Where You Should Go

Best and worst cities ranked by garlic festivals, blood centers
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 30, 2021 1:00 PM CDT
File photo of a cyclist riding through Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve in Naperville, Ill., where it is very unlikely for there to be any vampires.   (Patrick Kunzer/Daily Herald via AP)

(Newser) – If you’re looking for a place to live with lots of jobs, the best place to raise a family, a place to retire, a safe city, a small city, a big city, or a city with a high vaccination rate, there’s a list out there for you. Magazines and websites love to pull data and work up a list to fill a niche. Census and other publicly available data do the legwork—reporters just look for ways to interpret it. Lawn Love took that idea and expanded it for everyone—and we mean everyone. Based on information about sunshine, blood centers, casket suppliers, and garlic festivals, they determined which US cities are the best for vampires. Somehow Forks, Washington, the setting of Twilight, didn’t make the cut. See the full list, just in time for Halloween!

Top 10 best cities for vampires:

  1. Naperville, Illinois
  2. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  3. Chicago, Illinois
  4. Omaha, Nebraska
  5. Tacoma, Washington
  6. St. Paul, Minnesota
  7. Aurora, Illinois
  8. Columbus, Ohio
  9. Bellevue, Washington
  10. Paterson, New Jersey

Cities vampires should avoid—and the Dracula averse should flock to—are Pomona, California, which is a national leader in garlic festivals, and several Arizona cities which get a lot of sunshine. North Las Vegas doesn’t have enough basements to go around, and Salinas, California, is low on casket suppliers. (Read more US cities stories.)

