Britney Spears: 'We Have Lost Our Miracle Baby'

(Newser) – Britney Spears says she has lost her baby in pregnancy. Spears announced the loss on Instagram Saturday in a joint post with her partner, Sam Asghari, per the AP. The pop superstar, who recently gained her freedom from a court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than a decade, said in April that she was expecting a child with Asghari. “It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the post reads.



"This is a devastating time for any parent,” it continues. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.” The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but also said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship that ended last year had forced her to remain on birth control. The two met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016. “Our love for each other is our strength,” the pair wrote. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.” Spears has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.