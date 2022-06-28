Law & Order Actress Drowns in NY River

(Newser) – Mary Mara, who appeared on television shows including Ray Donovan, Dexter, and ER in an acting career that spanned more than 30 years, has died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident. The New York State Police said Monday a woman identified as Mara, 61, was found shortly after 8am Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border, the AP reports. Police said that an official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared Mara drowned while swimming.

"Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met," Mara’s manager, Craig Dorfman, told NBC News. "She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed." Her earliest acting credit goes back to the 1989 movie The Preppie Murder. The New York native worked regularly ever since, in a combination of repeat characters in some shows and appearances in others. She acted in movies including Blue Steel with Jamie Lee Curtis, Mr. Saturday Night with Billy Crystal, and Prom Night, and she appeared in TV series including Nash Bridges and Law & Order. Her last credit was in 2020, in a movie called Break Even. (Read more obituary stories.)