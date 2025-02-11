Performer Won't Be Charged Over Flag at Halftime Show

Though dancer is banned for life by NFL
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 11, 2025 1:30 AM CST
Performer Won't Be Charged Over Flag at Halftime Show
A flag is raised during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.   (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

There will be no charges for the performer at Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show who raised a combination Sudan-Palestine flag onstage. The New Orleans Police Department originally said it was exploring charges against the dancer, who was performing with Kendrick Lamar, but none will ultimately be filed, Rolling Stone reports. The protester was one of 400 dancers and crew members who were part of the show, and they waved the flag from atop a car that was being used as a prop before being tackled as they ran across the field. No one involved in the planning of the show knew about the dancer's plans in advance. The NFL immediately banned the performer from all NFL stadiums and events, Yahoo Sports reports. (The Intercept has an interview with the artist who says he was behind the stunt.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X