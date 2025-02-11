Performer Won't Be Charged Over Flag at Halftime Show

There will be no charges for the performer at Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show who raised a combination Sudan-Palestine flag onstage. The New Orleans Police Department originally said it was exploring charges against the dancer, who was performing with Kendrick Lamar, but none will ultimately be filed, Rolling Stone reports. The protester was one of 400 dancers and crew members who were part of the show, and they waved the flag from atop a car that was being used as a prop before being tackled as they ran across the field. No one involved in the planning of the show knew about the dancer's plans in advance. The NFL immediately banned the performer from all NFL stadiums and events, Yahoo Sports reports. (The Intercept has an interview with the artist who says he was behind the stunt.)