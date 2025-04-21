Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley Are ... Together?

Not many people likely saw this Hollywood pairing coming: Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are, perhaps, together. Nothing has been officially confirmed, but the actress, 59, and singer, 63, both shared a photo to Instagram Sunday showing them cozied up and kissing, wishing their fans a happy Easter. As People reports, they sparked a little bit of speculation earlier this month when Hurley posted a photo of herself in a bikini in the Maldives, accompanied by the Cyrus song "She's Not Cryin' Anymore." Us Weekly reports that even the pair's fellow celebrities seemed surprised by the Easter post. Melissa Gilbert summed it up thusly in her Instagram comment: "Wait ... what?"

Cyrus was married to Tish Cyrus for nearly three decades before splitting up in 2022; that union, of course, produced singer Miley Cyrus and her five siblings. They also have an older half-brother from Cyrus' previous relationship. The singer later married Australian singer Firerose, but they divorced after just seven months. As for Hurley, she has a 23-year-old son from a relationship with the late producer Steve Bing. She also famously dated Hugh Grant for 13 years; they split in 2000, but he went on to become her son's godfather. She was also married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. (More Elizabeth Hurley stories.)