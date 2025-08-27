Travis Kelce's Dad Says Taylor Was 'Maybe' Getting a Bit 'Antsy'

Travis Kelce's dad is spilling quite a few details on his son's marriage proposal to one Taylor Swift, which he says took place around two weeks ago. The Kansas City Chiefs star "was going to put it off till this week," Ed Kelce tells News 5 Cleveland . "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event." The elder Kelce says he "repeatedly" assured his son, "You know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you." He says Swift's father also gave his future son-in-law the same advice.

Ed Kelce says he knew his son planned to propose for months. Of the big moment, which took place at a garden in Missouri, he says Travis "got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful. They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great." Kelce's mom, Donna, has not commented publicly on the engagement, but on Sunday, she was on a red carpet when People asked why her son was so happy. "I think his mind is settled. That's about all I can tell you," she said in what some are now reading as a hint. "I think he feels calm and he feels like he's on a mission and he knows exactly what he wants." (The couple's engagement post broke the internet.)