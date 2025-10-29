Armie Hammer Is Back on Big Screen After Sex Scandal

Armie Hammer is returning to the big screen in the upcoming Western thriller Frontier Crucible, marking his first film role since sexual assault allegations sidelined his career four years ago. The trailer for the film, released this week, signals the 39-year-old actor's first entry into Hollywood since the 2021 scandal, when he faced accusations of rape and physical abuse from several women, which led to an LAPD investigation, per Variety .

No charges were filed, and Hammer has consistently maintained that all relationships were consensual. Still, the public fallout led to his effective banishment from the industry. Hammer told the Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that "it feels great to be working again" and that there are now "a lot of offers coming in, which is a lovely change of pace."

Frontier Crucible, which began filming last year, pairs Hammer with William H. Macy. The movie directed by Travis Mills, set for a Dec. 5 release in theaters and on digital platforms, adapts Harry Whittington's novel Desert Stake-Out and follows Hammer's character, Merrick Beckford, as he tries to drive a wagon of medical supplies through hostile territory. The plot thickens when Beckford and his outlaw allies accidentally kill an Apache scout, setting off a tense, bloody fight for survival.