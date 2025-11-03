Judge Tosses Baldoni's Countersuit Against Lively

Justin Baldoni's high-profile countersuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times appears to have ended after he missed a court deadline to amend his complaint. Court documents show that Baldoni, director and star of It Ends With Us, who accused his costar Lively of defamation and extortion, also failed to respond to an order to justify why a final judgment shouldn't be entered, prompting the court to close the case on Friday. Despite the setback, Baldoni can still appeal the decision after the court addresses Lively's request for reimbursement of her legal fees, E! reports.

The legal battle between the costars is far from over. Lively's sexual harassment suit against Baldoni, including claims he tried to damage her reputation with the help of a crisis PR consultant, is scheduled for trial in March. Baldoni has denied all allegations. The New York Times also sued Baldoni last month, seeking to recover at least $150,000 in costs related to his "meritless legal claims," per People. Baldoni's countersuit had centered on a Times article detailing Lively's allegations, though a judge cleared the paper of wrongdoing. Baldoni's lawyer has said he intends to challenge the Times' case.