Swedes Beat US Pair for Mixed Doubles Curling Gold

Sweden's brother-and-sister team of Isabella and Rasmus Wranaa won gold in mixed doubles curling at the Milan Cortina Olympics, beating the United States in the final on Tuesday night. The Wranaas won 6-5 over Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin, who became the first Americans to medal in Olympic mixed doubles, the AP reports. The siblings grew up as rivals and were coached by their father, Mats Wranaa. In the bronze medal game, Britain's Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat lost to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner, the BBC reports.