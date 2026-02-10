Swedes Beat US Pair for Mixed Doubles Curling Gold

Italian team beat British to take bronze
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 10, 2026 1:52 PM CST
Korey Dropkin, left, and Cory Thiesse of the United States compete against Sweden during the curling mix doubles gold medal match at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.   (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Sweden's brother-and-sister team of Isabella and Rasmus Wranaa won gold in mixed doubles curling at the Milan Cortina Olympics, beating the United States in the final on Tuesday night. The Wranaas won 6-5 over Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin, who became the first Americans to medal in Olympic mixed doubles, the AP reports. The siblings grew up as rivals and were coached by their father, Mats Wranaa. In the bronze medal game, Britain's Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat lost to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner, the BBC reports.

