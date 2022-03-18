Performers Enlist in Telethon to Benefit Ukraine War Victims

(Newser) – An all-star roster of film, TV, and theater performers—including Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce, and Rosie Perez—has signed up for a 10-hour telethon to raise money for the victims of the war in Ukraine. The Stars in the House special will air from noon to 10pm EDT March 26, the AP reports. It can be viewed and listened to on the Stars in the House YouTube channel, SiriusXM Stars109, and the fundraising series' site, www.starsinthehouse.com. Donations made during the event will benefit the International Rescue Committee and its humanitarian efforts for those affected by the Russian invasion.

Organizers also plan to feature Ukrainians, including Oleg Karpenko, a theater and film actor who co-starred with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Servant of the People. Stars in the House is a livestreamed concert series that was launched early in the pandemic by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. It has raised over $1 million for the Actors Fund’s COVID-19 relief program and other nonprofits. Other performers scheduled for the telethon include SCTV veterans Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, and Andrea Martin.