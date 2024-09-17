Amy Grant: Bike Crash Led to Loss of My 'Superpower'

Amy Grant, the Christian singer who went mainstream in the '90s with hits like "Baby, Baby," is speaking out about her mental health following a traumatic bike accident in 2022. Grant, who also underwent open-heart surgery in 2020, hit a pothole while riding her bicycle near her Nashville home two years ago, lost consciousness, and had to be hospitalized. She has previously said she had to re-learn how to sing after the trauma from the accident caused "hypergrowth" of a cyst in her throat, which had to be removed surgically, USA Today reports. In a new interview with AARP, the 63-year-old says she was depressed after the accident and didn't leave her house for a month. She also says she had a great memory before the accident, which she can no longer trust, likening it to losing a "superpower."